Day before CM MK Stalin's visit, man murdered at Tamil Nadu's Pasumpon village

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Pasumpon village as a 40-year-old man was hacked to death a day ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the village for Thevar jayanti and gurupooja. According to local sources, K Murugan (40) who was a resident of Pasumpon village was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men belonging to the same village.

Following the incident, Kamuthi police inspector and tahsildar rushed to the spot and held an inquiry. Additional police force was deployed in the locality to prevent violence over the murder. Two suspects namely Karthi and Karuppasamy were arrested by Kamuthi police who registered a case. The body of the deceased was sent to Kamuthi government hospital for postmortem.

Investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the murder.