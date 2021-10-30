STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Day before CM MK Stalin's visit, man murdered at Tamil Nadu's Pasumpon village

According to local sources, K Murugan (40) who was a resident of Pasumpon village was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men belonging to the same village. 

Published: 30th October 2021 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Pasumpon village as a 40-year-old man was hacked to death a day ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the village for Thevar jayanti and gurupooja.  According to local sources, K Murugan (40) who was a resident of Pasumpon village was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men belonging to the same village. 

Following the incident, Kamuthi police inspector and tahsildar rushed to the spot and held an inquiry. Additional police force was deployed in the locality to prevent violence over the murder. Two suspects namely Karthi and Karuppasamy were arrested by Kamuthi police who registered a case. The body of the deceased was sent to Kamuthi government hospital for postmortem. 

Investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the murder. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin Pasumpon village Thevar jayanti
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp