Don’t ignore early signs of stroke, urges TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister said in India, nearly six lakh people get affected by stroke yearly, and one-and-half lakh people die due to the disease.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Minister Ma Subramanian urged people not to ignore early symptoms of stroke like headache, giddiness, blurring of eyes, loss of sensation, stammering and others. The minister was speaking to reporters after participating in a stroke awareness event organised by the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on the occasion of World Stroke Day on Friday.

Subramanian said in India, nearly six lakh people get affected by stroke yearly, and one-and-half lakh people die due to the disease. Hence, people should be aware of early symptoms of stroke and should reach nearby hospitals within four hours of the attack. “People should protect themselves by noticing early signs and reaching the hospital,” said the Health Minister.

All government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals have stock of drugs to treat stroke. The medicine cost per person is Rs 35,000, but still government hospitals have sufficient stock, the minister said, adding that 10 vehicles will be flagged off from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to spread awareness about the disease. Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the Health Department is analysing why the death rate in rural areas is higher than in urban areas as per the Sample Registration System report released recently.

Official suspended
The minister also inspected the Government RSRM hospital and temporarily suspended a medical superintendent of the hospital for not keeping the hospital campus clean and also for being rude to the patients.

