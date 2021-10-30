Ex-special DGP to be present for trial or face arrest for allegedly harassing woman IPS officer

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Villupuram on Friday ordered the former special DGP, who was accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer, to be present for the trial proceedings on November 1, failing which an arrest warrant will be issued.

The former special DGP, along with the second accused in the case — a suspended Superintendent of Police — was summoned for trial on Friday, but only the latter appeared in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram. The former requested to be absent under Section 317 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a provision for inquiries and trials held in the absence of the accused in certain cases.

But CJM S Gopinathan dismissed the plea and granted a chance of appearance or arrest warrant to the defending counsel, who opted for appearance. Following this, the CJM postponed the case to November 1, ordering the accused to be present for the trial. If not, an arrest warrant under non-bailable sections will be issued, Justice Gopinathan warned.

Counsel seeks 15-day grace period, plea junked

When the former special DGP’s counsel sought a grace period of 15 days for his appearance, Justice Gopinathan dismissed the plea, saying, “The Madras High Court had ordered to finish the case in 90 days, so how is it possible to give 15 days grace period and finish the case in the remaining 75 days?”