Facing death penalty, Tamil Nadu lawyers removed from Bar Council

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two advocates were suspended from the rolls of the Bar Council after they were awarded death sentence in the sensational Dr Subbaiah murder case. “B William and PM Basil, both from Anjugramam in Kanyakumari district, have been suspended from the Rolls of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP),” C Raja Kumar, BCTNP secretary, said on Friday.

A sessions court in Chennai had sentenced the duo on August 4 for the murder of Dr Subbaiah, a renowned neurologist in Chennai. William and Basil, along with five others - Ponnusamy, Boris, James Satish Kumar, Murugan and Selva Prakash - were sentenced to double death for offences under Sections 302 and 120B of IPC for the murder on September 14, 2013 in front of a hospital at RA Puram, where the neurologist was working. Two others were handed double life terms. The conspiracy for the murder was allegedly hatched due to a property dispute. 

BCTNP also suspended another advocate, R Natesh Kumar of Tondiarpet, as a criminal appeal involving him has been pending before the Principal Sessions Judge, City Civil Court in Chennai. He was suspended from practising as an advocate till the disposal of the pending case or after the statutory period as contained in section 24-A of the Advocates Act, 1961. Recently, the council had debarred six lawyers for their involvement in criminal activities. Two of them were charged with murder while one was involved in a child sexual abuse case.

