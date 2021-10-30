Farmers, FPOs to get interest subvention

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups, Joint Liability Groups, PACCS, Marketing Cooperative Societies, agricultural entrepreneurs, startups, etc., can avail loans up to Rs 2 crore under Agri Infrastructure Loans with interest subvention facility. If the loan exceeds Rs 2 crore, then interest subvention will be limited to Rs 2 crore.

Under this scheme, the government will be providing loans to the tune of Rs 5,990 crore in the period between 2020-21 and 2032-33. All loans under this financing facility will have an interest subvention of three per cent per annum up to a limit of Rs 2 crore.

This subvention will be available for a maximum period of seven years, an official release said. Across the country, 25 scheduled commercialised banks have entered into an agreement with the Central government for providing this loan. Additional details can be had from the website: https://agriinfra.dac.gov.in.