Kodanad case: Court grants five days’ custody of another suspect

Ramesh, a native of Attur in Salem, was arrested on Monday along with C Dhanapal, the brother of C Kanagaraj, prime accused in the case.

Hearing on bail petitions filed by the two was posted for November 2.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  District sessions court on Friday granted police five-days custody of R Ramesh, 34, who was arrested for destroying evidence in the Kodanad case. 

Ramesh, a native of Attur in Salem, was arrested on Monday along with C Dhanapal, the brother of C Kanagaraj, prime accused in the case.  Ramesh and Dhanapal are charged with destroying evidence related to the case. Police secured Dhanapal for questioning on Thursday. Hearing on bail petitions filed by the two was posted for November 2.

Also, the court granted 4 more weeks to police to investigate the case further, and adjourned the hearing to November 26. Suspects Walayar Manoj, KV Sayan and Udayakumar appeared on Friday.

