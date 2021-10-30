Life sentence given to CISF constable set aside on grounds of 'unsound mind'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the life sentence handed to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who shot dead three of his colleagues in 2014 at the Kalpakkam Atomic Power Plant, as the offence was found to have been committed in an unsound mind.

“We find the case of the appellant, Vijay Pratap Singh, falls within the exception contained in Section 84 of the IPC (act of a person of unsound mind), though we hold on to facts, that he had opened fire and caused the death of three jawans and injuries to two others,” the division bench of Justices PN Prakash and RN Manjula said in an order issued on an appeal filed by Vijay Pratap Singh. “Consequently, the judgment and order of conviction and sentence dated 09.04.2018 passed by the learned Additional District and Sessions Judge, Chengalpet, in 2015 is set aside,” the order stated.

The judges directed the Superintendent of Central Prison in Puzhal to transfer the CISF constable to the government mental hospital located at Bareilly in UP forthwith. In the shocking incident that occurred on October 8 2014, in the premises of the atomic power station, Vijay Pratap Singh opened fire on his colleagues killing three personnel — Mohan Singh, Subburaj and Ganesan — and injuring two others.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and handed a fine of Rs 4,000 on three counts of murder (302 IPC) and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000 under section 307 of IPC by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Chengalpet, on April 9, 2018. The division bench also ordered the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in Chengalpet to ensure disbursement of `3 lakh each to the widows of the three personnel killed in the firing and `2 lakh each to the two who sustained injuries.