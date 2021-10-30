Lower judges to visit prisons in Tamil Nadu, give legal aid

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Considering that a large number of convicts remain in jail due to lack of legal awareness to challenge their convictions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court instructed Principal District Judges (PDJs) and Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJMs) of the districts concerned to periodically visit prisons and give convicts legal advice.

A Bench comprising Justices V Bharathidasan and S Ananthi gave the direction on Friday, after perusing a report submitted by member secretary K Rajasekar of the TN State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA). The judges noted from the report, “Based on the recent inspections by TNSLSA pursuant to the court’s directions, the authority has identified nearly 553 convict prisoners in TN, who have not appealed against their conviction. With the help of the legal awareness created through the inspections, 67 of them expressed willingness to file appeal through legal aid counsels, 85 are planning to engage private advocates, and the remaining 401 convicts have not come forward to appeal.”

Taking into account the said data, the judges directed the PDJs and CJMs of districts concerned to visit the prisons once a month. “They should interact with the prisoners and provide legal advice, especially about their right to file an appeal against their conviction,” the judges added, and also appreciated the TNSLSA member secretary for his efforts.

The Bench gave the direction while hearing an appeal filed in 2018 by a life convict, S Pathipoornam from Palayamkottai Central Prison, who said he has been languishing in jail for 25 years since he couldn’t get legal aid.