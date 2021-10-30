Moi virundu: How COVID has dealt a crippling blow to the long-held practice

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: 50-year-old Gunasekaran sat dejected on Friday evening. He spent the entire day waiting for people to come and write 'moi'. He sat at the construction site of his house in Alangudi. He had arranged a repeat Moi Virundhu on Friday, as he did not receive the required amount at the previous virundhu.

However, on Friday, there was no 'virundhu', not even tea or coffee. Just come, give the 'moi' you owe, and leave. Gunasekaran says that he plans to stop participating or keeping these moi virundhus as they no longer make economic sense. He had organized a feast on October 13th, but says he didn't receive the money he had given.

Moi is usually is the cash that one gives as a gift at a birthday/wedding/other functions. A Moi Virundhu, is a feast organized by one person, or a group of people, who are in dire need of money. People come, have the feast, and give moi. This moi is noted down methodically, and one must ensure that it is paid back, when the other person organizes such an event.

Locals say that the practice originated in Peravurani, Thanjavur to help farmers. "The practice started to help farmers. With the help of the moi received, they would do farming, and with the profits of their produce, they would slowly pay it back. From Peravurani, it gradually came to Alangudi and Vadakadu. I started the practice of people getting together and organizing the virundhu, as people couldn't individually afford to spend for the feast," says Tamilarasan, a Moi Virundhu organizer in Vadakadu.

Gunasekaran also got into this practice about 20 years ago and has kept four feasts. He explains that one can't organize a feast every year. You can organize one only one in 4-5 years. "I received some moi during my wedding. That's how I got into it. In 2011, 2016, I received a very good moi. I have paid back everything in the past five years. Now, I need money for constructing my house. I'm living in a rented house. I'm disappointed as people are not giving the moi they owe, I don't expect more," says Gunasekaran.

Moi is also a matter of honour for many, as if you fail to pay back, people will ensure that everyone hears about it, says Tamilarasan. It is essentially used to help farmers in time of need, as it is like an interest free loan, which you can repay slowly.

The reason for the slowing down of these feasts can be attributed to Covid, and before that, Gaja Cyclone, say locals. "People would use the funds raised to go abroad, build a house, for their children's wedding etc. Now, people are unable to return due to economic issues. Covid has impacted several people's businesses," says Tamilarasan.

The amount of money a person gives in these feasts starts at Rs 250, and runs into lakhs. People have raised crores of money in these feasts. These feasts are usually organized in the Tamil months of Aadi or Avani (June to August).

Gunasekaran says he will stop this practice from now. "I just want to recover my money, and I will stop this. I have to focus on my children's future, education, and building my house. I will keep another function after Diwali and finish it off. I am in debt because of this. My children shouldn't fall in this trap," says Gunasekaran.