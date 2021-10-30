Mullaiperiyar dam: Tamil Nadu draws more water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI;/THENI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Friday said considering the increase in the water level of Mullaiperiyar dam due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area, 500 cusecs of water was being released since 7.30 am. “This is in addition to the maximum amount of water being drawn through the tunnel to Vaigai dam, and it is being done as per the Rule Curve approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC),” he said.

The minister, in a statement here, said that due to continuous rains, it was decided to release 500 cusecs of water from the Mullaiperiyar dam by opening two spillway gates. This was done after giving a notice/warning well in advance to the concerned authorities in Kerala, he added.

“Any news contrary to this is incorrect and has to be ignored,” the minister stated and reiterated that the TN government, which owns the dam, is operating it as per the standard procedures. “The Supreme Court, on Thursday, after hearing Tamil Nadu’s arguments in the writ petition filed by an individual of Kerala, directed that the Rule Curve be followed till the next hearing on November 11. Tamil Nadu is continuously drawing water through the tunnel to Vaigai dam to keep the water level as per the Rule Curve,” the minister said.

Durai Murugan also said Tamil Nadu has been watching the rainfall situation in the catchment area and monitoring the dam’s water level as per the Supreme Court’s direction to maintain the maximum storage level of 142 feet and maintain the water level as per the CWC-approved Rule Curve.

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday expressed concern over the ongoing misinformation campaign in Kerala about the safety of Mullaiperiyar dam, and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to establish the rights of Tamil Nadu in this regard in consultation with farmers who benefit from the Mullaiperiyar ayacut area.

“The Supreme Court will hear the petition regarding the dam on November 11. The Tamil Nadu government should put forth effective arguments by engaging efficient lawyers to counter the misinformation campaign of Kerala,” Panneerselvam said in a statement. He added that the Kerala government told the Supreme Court that since the Mullaiperiyar dam is in an earthquake-prone zone, constructing a new dam is the only solution though the present dam is safe.

Farmers stage walk-out during grievance meeting

Meanwhile in Theni, farmers objected to releasing water from the Mullaiperiyar dam to Kerala’s Idukki, and staged a walk-out during a grievance-redressal meeting at the district collectorate. They said excess water from the dam was being drawn through a tunnel to the Vaigai basin since Sunday, but hasn’t reached Sivaganga.

