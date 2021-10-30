OPS seeks status report from CM on the release of water from Mullaiperiyar dam 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Saturday sought a transparent status report on the release of water from Mullaiperiyar dam since differing reports about it are appearing.

Panneerselvam referred to the reports that Kerala released 517 cusecs of water from Mullaiperiyar dam on Friday in the presence of Kerala Ministers Roshi Augustine (Irrigation) and K Rajan (Revenue). Tamil Nadu PWD Executive Engineer J Sam Irwin and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The AIADMK leader said for the first time water has been released in the presence of Kerala Ministers and officials and this has caused tension among the farmers in the southern districts.

"The farmers feel that the rights of Tamil Nadu have been mortgaged to Kerala," he noted.

Panneerselvam said what was the need for releasing water from Mullaiperiyar dam when the storage level was yet to reach 142 feet and also when the water was yet to reach Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

"Tamil Nadu government has the duty and responsibility to answer these questions: "Did Kerala release from Mullaiperiyar dam on its own or with the consent of Tamil Nadu government? If Kerala released water, why officials from Tamil Nadu were present during the release of water? Did the government consult farmers of five districts ahead of releasing water?" he queried.

The AIADMK leader said the Mullaiperiyar dam issue is the lifeline issue of the State and Chief Minister MK Stalin should convey the status of the release of water from the dam in a transparent manner to the people and farmers.