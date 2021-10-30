STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS seeks status report from CM on the release of water from Mullaiperiyar dam 

"The farmers feel that the rights of Tamil Nadu have been mortgaged to Kerala"

Published: 30th October 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Saturday sought a transparent status report on the release of water from Mullaiperiyar dam since differing reports about it are appearing. 

Panneerselvam referred to the reports that Kerala released 517 cusecs of water from Mullaiperiyar dam on Friday in the presence of Kerala Ministers Roshi Augustine (Irrigation) and K Rajan (Revenue). Tamil Nadu PWD Executive Engineer J Sam Irwin and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The AIADMK leader said for the first time water has been released in the presence of Kerala Ministers and officials and this has caused tension among the farmers in the southern districts.

"The farmers feel that the rights of Tamil Nadu have been mortgaged to Kerala," he noted.

Panneerselvam said what was the need for releasing water from Mullaiperiyar dam when the storage level was yet to reach 142 feet and also when the water was yet to reach Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. 

"Tamil Nadu government has the duty and responsibility to answer these questions: "Did Kerala release from Mullaiperiyar dam on its own or with the consent of Tamil Nadu government? If Kerala released water, why officials from Tamil Nadu were present during the release of water? Did the government consult farmers of five districts ahead of releasing water?" he queried. 

The AIADMK leader said the Mullaiperiyar dam issue is the lifeline issue of the State and Chief Minister MK Stalin should convey the status of the release of water from the dam in a transparent manner to the people and farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPS Mullaperiyar MK Stalin Roshi Augustine Tamil Nadu Kerala
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp