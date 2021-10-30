STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikala pays respects at Pasumpon memorial ahead of Thevar Jayanti

After reaching the memorial of Muthuramalingam, she garlanded the leader’s statue adorned with the golden armour presented by Jayalalithaa seven years ago. 

VK Sasikala pays homage to the Muthuramalinga Thevar statue in Madurai

VK Sasikala pays homage to the Muthuramalinga Thevar statue in Madurai (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day ahead of the 114th birth anniversary and 59th death anniversary of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar, VK Sasikala visited the leader’s memorial at Pasumpon village here on Friday.

Early in the day, the one-time aide of former CM J Jayalalithaa arrived in a campaign caravan bearing the AIADMK flag, and garlanded the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam junction in Madurai. She also garlanded the statue of the Maruthupandiyar brothers at Teppakulam.

As she proceeded to Pasumpon village, AMMK cadre welcomed her. After reaching the memorial of Muthuramalingam, she garlanded the leader’s statue adorned with the golden armour presented by Jayalalithaa seven years ago. 

Sasikala’s visit to the memorial gained significance amid speculations of her taking over the AIADMK leadership, and amid differences of opinion between party leaders Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam over her reinduction. 

Incidentally, Panneerselvam had scheduled a visit the memorial, along with Palaniswami, on Saturday, but on Friday evening, postponed the visit to Monday citing rituals due for his late wife.

