STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu inoculates 17.14 lakh in 7th mega COVID vax drive

Among districts, Chennai topped the list by vaccinating 1,52,849 people followed by Villupuram 1,05,694 and Cuddalore 98,619 while Mayiladuthurai recorded the least with 10,872.

Published: 30th October 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary being administered Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu inoculated 17,14,111 people against Covid-19 in the seventh mega vaccination drive conducted across the state on Saturday, the health department said.

A total of 6,26,955 people received the first shot while 10,87,156 people received the second, a press release said. The earlier camps were held on September 12, 19, 26 and on October 3, 10, and 23.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive that was conducted in over 32,205 camps between 7am and 7pm in places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

Among districts, Chennai topped the list by vaccinating 1,52,849 people followed by Villupuram 1,05,694 and Cuddalore 98,619 while Mayiladuthurai recorded the least with 10,872.

In view of the vaccination today, there would not be any special camp on October, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp