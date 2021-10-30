Tiruchy fuel pump with charging facility for electric vehicles makes public ask for more of them

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The continuing rise of fuel prices might make people consider going for electric vehicles. However, the lack of a sufficient number of charging points for such vehicles might make them reconsider the plan. Residents of Srirangam, however, were surprised to see an Indian Oil COCO (Company-Owned, Company-Operated) pump offering a charging facility for electric four-wheelers. Several residents said that if a similar facility is established at more places, it would encourage people to move towards electric vehicles.

"The Union government should establish such charging facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers at all pumps. This might come as a big help to many," MK Krishnan, a resident who visited the petrol pump, said.

Meanwhile, an Indian Oil official said they are already planning to establish such facilities at more petrol pumps in Tiruchy.

"Right now, we are having that facility only in Srirangam. We selected that pump as it is owned and operated by Indian Oil. But, we are already planning to establish such facilities at more petrol pumps. At present only one four-wheelers can use the charging facility in Srirangam. We will soon have multiple charging facilities in our pump. Since it is a new facility, we are getting only a few customers. The charging price is also calculated on the basis of a mobile application. Electric vehicle companies have their own mobile applications and we are using them to calculate the fare," an Indian Oil official said.

Employees at the petrol pump said several residents are also raising queries about the charging facility.

"We have a card to start and stop the recharging point. Whenever someone comes for charging a vehicle, we will use the card to start the facility. Even as the process is on, people coming to fill petrol will ask whether such facilities are present at more places and when they can expect them at more pumps. We are sure more people will soon start using electric vehicles once such facilities are established at more pumps," an employee said.