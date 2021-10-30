We will not support National Education Policy, says Tamil Nadu School Education Minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The DMK government will not support the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at any cost, Minister for Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Madurai on Friday. “Illam Thedi Kalvi is not part of the NEP. The main objective of this scheme is to bring students of classes 1 to 8 up to date with lessons as they might have missed out on education due to the long lockdown. So far, 1,04,000 volunteers have applied under this scheme. Women, and persons with disabilities will be given preference while assigning duties,” Poyyamozhi said.

Noting that the government would not allow the implementation of NEP in any manner, he said, “Recently, the Joint Director of School Education received a letter from the Ministry of Education, seeking details of all teachers with regard to a ‘arts and culture’ training programme. Without consulting the Commissioner of School Education, the Joint Director sent the letter to all Chief Educational Officers, and she was subsequently transferred for this oversight,” he said.

On the reopening of schools, he said, “Funds have been released to help all schools follow the standard operating procedures. A total of 45,000 government and government-aided schools function in the State. Respective panchayats have been asked to take care of the cleaning works. Steps have been taken to fill vacancies in government schools across the State.”