Corporates to help Tamil Nadu achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccination

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 70 per cent of people in Tamil Nadu are yet to receive the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19. With the State government trying out campaigns to encourage people to get inoculated, a few corporate companies have also come forward to help the cause.

While some have initiated vaccination drives for their employees, a few others like Sundaram Finance have taken a creative approach using music videos to motivate the masses and make them overcome their inhibitions on getting administered the vaccines.

The music video — ‘Oosingo’ — composed by acclaimed music director Anirudh Ravichander, and written by lyricist Arivarasu Kalainesan (Arivu), aims to create a buzz, boost community engagement, and improve the vaccination numbers across the State.

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director of Sundaram Finance said: “Oosingo is our way of driving the community to think about getting the jab.” The campaign has received over seven million plus views in under three days, which is expected to go up over the next few weeks.

Dr S Chandrakumar, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Tamil Nadu, said the trade association has initiated vaccination drive for industrial employees and the general public. “More than three lakh people have been vaccinated through our initiative. The drive will help in regaining the economic momentum in the State,” said Chandrakumar.

Meanwhile, organisations such as TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) have taken a a two-pronged approach to vaccinate all its employees. E Balaji, president of People Services, TVS SCS, said they have a tie-up with a network of hospitals for vaccinating their employees and their family members, and has also introduced a reimbursement model for vaccination.

Nationwide applause for mega vax camps

Health Secretaries from across the country have appreciated TN’s weekly mega vaccine drive, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He said, “About 70 per cent of people in TN have gotten their first dose and 29 per cent have received the second dose.” He also lauded Chengalpattu district for its high vaccine coverage. As of 7 pm on Saturday, up to 15 lakh people were vaccinated. The Health dept has also instructed officials to vaccinate children against diptheria in school premises.