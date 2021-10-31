Need time to investigate paddy procurement, TN government tells high court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “A novel trend is being followed by traders to engage in malpractice during paddy procurement. Investigation is needed to come up with a modality to deal with the issue,” the State government told the Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Friday.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Veera Kathiravan made the statement before Justice B Pugalendhi while the latter was hearing a batch of anticipatory bail petitions filed by several hulling agents, who are accused of illegally stocking and transporting PDS. He sought time to file a detailed report on the issue.

The AAG said, “Some traders buy old or defective paddy at a cheap price, store it in unused godowns or rice mills and mix it with fresh paddy bought from other district farmers. They sell the resultant paddy to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) at the direct procurement centres (DPCs) in the delta districts by getting bogus documents as if the paddy was cultivated in the said districts. For instance, in one of the cases in Thanjavur, 7,649 bags of paddy worth around Rs 1 crore was seized from a rice mill which was not in operation.” This trend adopted by traders was unearthed recently and four FIRs were registered in this regard, he added.

Justice Pugalendhi opined the officers should inspect lands at least once a month and criticised IAS officers for their inaction. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday. Earlier, the judge appreciated the Additional Public Prosecutor T Senthil Kumar for efforts in the implementation of the court’s recent recommendation to form a committee to ensure quality of PDS rice.