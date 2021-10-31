STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six-member Bihar gang held for cheating migrants in Tamil Nadu

A 28-year-old worker from West Bengal, who works at a construction site in Tambaram, reached Chennai Central Station on Thursday to return to his hometown. 

Published: 31st October 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Police said the gang reached the city a week ago and stayed on the platform near the Chennai Central to con migrant workers.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-member gang from Bihar that robbed phones and cash from migrant workers desperate to return home by trains for Deepavali was arrested by the Triplicane police.  With unreserved tickets not being issued by railways, the fraudsters exploited this opportunity to con people. A 28-year-old worker from West Bengal, who works at a construction site in Tambaram, reached Chennai Central Station on Thursday to return to his hometown. 

“He did not know that there are no unreserved tickets issued to travel in trains. So a few men approached him claiming that they could get a seat reserved for him in a train and took him in an autorickshaw,” said a police officer.

After reaching Chepauk, the gang robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 5,000 in cash and fled the spot. Based on his complaint, Triplicane police registered a case and inspector Kalaiselvi and team secured the six suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

The accused were identified as S Rabikumar (22), A Aman Kumar (23), K Sanji Mahdor (23), S Mohit Kumar (21), S Rajeshkumar (26) and S Sushil Kumar (22), all hailing from different parts of Bihar. As many as 19 mobile phones and `5,800 were seized from them. 

Police said the gang reached the city a week ago and stayed on the platform near the Chennai Central to con migrant workers. “They would convince the victims that they can get reserved tickets and escape with their phone and cash,” said the police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Police
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp