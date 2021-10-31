Six-member Bihar gang held for cheating migrants in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-member gang from Bihar that robbed phones and cash from migrant workers desperate to return home by trains for Deepavali was arrested by the Triplicane police. With unreserved tickets not being issued by railways, the fraudsters exploited this opportunity to con people. A 28-year-old worker from West Bengal, who works at a construction site in Tambaram, reached Chennai Central Station on Thursday to return to his hometown.

“He did not know that there are no unreserved tickets issued to travel in trains. So a few men approached him claiming that they could get a seat reserved for him in a train and took him in an autorickshaw,” said a police officer.

After reaching Chepauk, the gang robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 5,000 in cash and fled the spot. Based on his complaint, Triplicane police registered a case and inspector Kalaiselvi and team secured the six suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

The accused were identified as S Rabikumar (22), A Aman Kumar (23), K Sanji Mahdor (23), S Mohit Kumar (21), S Rajeshkumar (26) and S Sushil Kumar (22), all hailing from different parts of Bihar. As many as 19 mobile phones and `5,800 were seized from them.

Police said the gang reached the city a week ago and stayed on the platform near the Chennai Central to con migrant workers. “They would convince the victims that they can get reserved tickets and escape with their phone and cash,” said the police officer.