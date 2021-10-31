This 29-year-old's weather predictions helping farmers in Coimbatore

Deepak Sathish By

COIMBATORE: Among the many crosses borne by the Indian farmer is his reliance on the weather, a fickle beast known to regularly defy the predictions of the best scientific gear and brightest minds in the land. Yet, for farmers in Coimbatore, the weather has become more friend than foe over the past three years, courtesy the reliable interpretation offered by a new face on the local scene: 29-year-old G Santhosh Krishnan.

With a Masters’ degree in Computer Science engineering, Santhosh could have gone the techie route. But hailing from a farming background, he instead chose to follow his childhood dream of deciphering the vagaries of the weather.

His predictions have helped farmers in the region plan their cultivation. T Jayaprakash, a farmer from Achipatti in Pollachi, for instance, said he relies on Santhosh’s updates. “We have two farms, one in Achipatti and another in Somandurai Sithur. We cultivate vegetables, rice and grains. His weather updates are helpful during the harvest season and to plan for spraying pesticides,” he explained.

S Vadivarasan (29), a farmer from Seran Kallipalayam in Kangayam, also swears by Santhosh’s forecasts. “I have been following his weather updates for three years now. I plan my work only after checking his daily updates,” he said.

Interestingly, the farmer’s friend began his journey as the ‘Coimbatore Weatherman’ during a disaster that devastated fishers in the State: Cyclone Ockhi in 2017. During Ockhi, he posted daily updates through a Facebook group. His work gained attention with more people joining the group to learn of his predictions. Now, he provides free live updates daily for districts in the western region through his social media platforms. He uses a simple format to ensure even people with no understanding of forecasting would be able to understand his predictions.

With more people relying on his predictions, Krishnan started investing in his work that he offers as a free service. (His bread-and-butter comes from an organic food store he runs.) To enhance quality of interpretations, he also subscribes to a website called WeatherBELL Analytics as well as other free private weather forecasting sites. He has also installed a wireless weather sensor on the roof of his house near Irugur. It helps measure temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, and rain in the vicinity.

After studying the data, Santhosh sends his weather forecasts to followers through social media. His Facebook group now has over 26,000 followers. To further help the farmers who use his service, he plans to start sending messages with the forecasts in Tamil as well so that more people in the farming community can benefit.

