200 smart classrooms to be created as schools reopen in Puducherry after five months

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Under the Samagara Shiksha programme, 200 smart classrooms will be created in schools in the Union territory, said Home Minister A Namassivayam who also holds the education portfolio.

Replying to members in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, he said the Chief Minister in his budget speech had already announced upgrading of five schools to model schools to ensure the availability of all facilities on par with corporate schools.

With higher number of students seeking admission to government schools from private schools, everyone will be provided seats in government schools. Besides, all facilities will be created and provided to students. Upto Class 8, no transfer certificate will be necessary for admission, said Namassivayam.

Pointing out the deficiency of subject teachers in schools, A M H Nazim (DMK) suggested that the government should merge schools with lower enrolment by convening a meeting with MLAs. This will ensure the availability of teachers and other staff, he said.

BJP member asks Puducherry government to emulate Arvind Kejriwal

BJP member and parliamentary secretary to Chief Minister A John Kumar, citing deficiencies in school education, said that Puducherry should emulate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard. “If the same model is adopted, the Puducherry government will earn a good name,” he said.

Bus facilities promised for students

Education Minister A Namassivayam has assured that bus facilities would be provided shortly following the reopening of schools after a gap of five months. Students are back in schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union territory which reopened on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases have come down considerably. Schools in Mahe region remained closed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation there as well as the adjoining state of Kerala.

Classes for students in standards 9-12 have resumed and will be conducted on alternate days for half a day, while other classes are still shut. Classes for 9th and 11th standards are being held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while classes for 10th and 12th will be conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

There was a good turnout of students in all schools. The students were allowed after checking their temperature and sanitising their hands. In each bench, only two students were allowed to sit, as per the SOP of the School Education department.

Most of the staff have been vaccinated and a few who could not be vaccinated following COVID infection have been asked not to come to the school, said School Education Director P T Rudra Goud.

The education department had already given a strict advisory to all schools that in case of a student developing fever, cough or breathing difficulty, he or she should be taken to the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) immediately. This will apply to teachers and other staff also.