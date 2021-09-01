47-year-old woman injured in acid attack dies in Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 47-year-old woman who suffered serious burn injuries in an acid attack by her husband succumbed at the Salem Government Hospital on Monday midnight. Her husband was arrested on Tuesday.

According to town police, Yesudas (50), a resident of Gugai threw acid at Revathi (47) suspecting her fidelity. On Monday, Revathi had lodged a complaint against her husband at the Town AWPS and went to Salem Old Bus Stand along with her mother, when Yesudas threw acid at her and fled the spot.

Revathi sustained injuries on her face and chest and her mother also sustained minor injuries. Onlookers called an ambulance and informed the police, after which the two were admitted to Salem GH.

Police are on the lookout for the person who sold acid to Yesudas.