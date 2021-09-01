STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt to amend Narcotic Drugs Act to provide stiffer penalties

10,673 cases filed against those selling narcotic substances in the last four months,149.43 tonnes of gutka, 113 four wheelers and 106 two wheelers have been seized

Published: 01st September 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the DMK government had taken sincere steps to prevent sale of narcotic substances, including gutka, in Tamil Nadu during the past four months, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday told the State Assembly that appropriate amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act would be made to provide stringent punishment to those selling these items near schools and colleges. 

The Chief Minister said this while responding to the issues raised by PMK floor leader GK Mani during the question hour. This was Stalin’s first answer during Assembly question hour, as the State’s Chief Minister. 

Giving details of the action taken to prevent sale of banned narcotic substances, the CM said as many as 10,673 cases have been filed against those selling such substances and those transporting them illegally, and in this connection, 11,247 persons have been arrested. Besides, 149.43 tonnes of gutka, 113 four wheelers and 106 two wheelers have been seized. As many as 15 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act also. 

“Further, 2,458 cases were registered regarding ganja sale, and 5,793 kg of the banned substance was seized. In this connection, 3,413 persons have been arrested and of them, 81 have been detained under the Goondas Act. Stringent action would be taken against those who sell and transport narcotic substances,” he asserted. 

GK Mani said police personnel and other officers were risking their lives while trying to prevent sale and transport of narcotic and other psychotropic substances. “The government should provide them awards and other incentives,” he added. In Response, Stalin said that his government won’t hesitate to encourage or reward police persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotic Drugs Act DMK Drugs
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp