Govt to amend Narcotic Drugs Act to provide stiffer penalties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the DMK government had taken sincere steps to prevent sale of narcotic substances, including gutka, in Tamil Nadu during the past four months, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday told the State Assembly that appropriate amendments to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act would be made to provide stringent punishment to those selling these items near schools and colleges.

The Chief Minister said this while responding to the issues raised by PMK floor leader GK Mani during the question hour. This was Stalin’s first answer during Assembly question hour, as the State’s Chief Minister.

Giving details of the action taken to prevent sale of banned narcotic substances, the CM said as many as 10,673 cases have been filed against those selling such substances and those transporting them illegally, and in this connection, 11,247 persons have been arrested. Besides, 149.43 tonnes of gutka, 113 four wheelers and 106 two wheelers have been seized. As many as 15 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act also.

“Further, 2,458 cases were registered regarding ganja sale, and 5,793 kg of the banned substance was seized. In this connection, 3,413 persons have been arrested and of them, 81 have been detained under the Goondas Act. Stringent action would be taken against those who sell and transport narcotic substances,” he asserted.

GK Mani said police personnel and other officers were risking their lives while trying to prevent sale and transport of narcotic and other psychotropic substances. “The government should provide them awards and other incentives,” he added. In Response, Stalin said that his government won’t hesitate to encourage or reward police persons.