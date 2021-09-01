Industrial tribunal cancels transfer of 282 Pricol unit staff

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bringing to end the legal tussle between employees and management of auto component maker Pricol industries, the Industrial Tribunal in Chennai has cancelled transfer of 282 workers and directed the company to reinstate them.

According to sources, a section of employees went on a one-day strike on April 25, 2017, to express solidarity with Tamil Nadu farmers who were staging a protest in New Delhi. In response, the management docked their eight-day wages.

This triggered a series of protests which culminated in the mass transfer of employees on 1 December 2018. The employees approached the Labour department against the transfer. Even as several rounds of negotiations were held, the company terminated them from service on 11 February 2019.

Challenging this, the employees moved the Madras High Court (HC) on February 14, 2019. The case was transferred to Industrial Tribunal. Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC), which moved the court, said that the tribunal had observed that mass transfer of employees was an injustice.

M Jayaprakash Narayanan, member of LTUC, told TNIE, “The verdict was delivered on 26 August and has given a new life to the employees. Initially, a total of 302 workers who are in the position of technical operators were transferred. Fearing management action, 14 employees accepted the transfer and joined work in other states. Six employees passed away during the course of the proceedings.”

Further, he said that the tribunal had directed the company to bear the expenses incurred by the employees in conducting the case. Vanitha Mohan, chairman of the company, said, “We are yet to receive the order. We will decide further course of action after studying it.”