Madurai: Gender reassignment surgery performed on two trans men

MADURAI: In-a-first in South Tamil Nadu, Gender Reassignment Surgery was performed on two transmen at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) recently for free.

The Dean, Dr A Rathinavel, said that the two patients, a 24-year-old postgraduate in commerce from Madurai district and a 21-year-old graduate in commerce from Tirunelveli district, were leading their lives as transmen for a decade.

Recently, two persons underwent female to male gender reassignment surgery at the hospital where the protocols of National Health Mission - Tamil Nadu were adopted. They underwent the surgery after psychiatric assessment and after being in hormonal therapy for over a year, mentioned the GRH Dean.

The irreversible procedure was performed at the hospital for the first time in South Tamil Nadu recently. While the 24-year-old patient was discharged, the 21-year-old is likely to be discharged next week, said hospital sources.