Man pretends to be TV actor swindles Rs 2.6 lakh

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case was registered against an unidentified person for allegedly impersonating a television serial actor on social media and cheating a 26-year-old woman of Rs 2.56 lakh from Papapatti near Usilampatti.

According to the district cyber crime police, the suspect opened an account in the name of a television actor Mohammed Azeem on Facebook and sent the woman a friend request. After she accepted his request, he introduced him as Azeem. Over a time, they became friends. In July, he allegedly requested money. Within September, he allegedly took Rs 2.56 lakh on four occasions from her. A probe is on.