NDA government in Puducherry will pursue statehood with Centre, says CM Rangasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that statehood for Puducherry is under active consideration by the Centre, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the NDA government in the Union territory will pursue it and hoped that it will be granted.

Winding up the discussions on the budget in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Rangasamy said that his government in the past had strived for statehood and will continue to seek it. The number of difficulties faced by the administration without statehood is well known and hence it has been his policy to seek it, said the Chief Minister, adding that a resolution will be adopted in the Legislative Assembly once again and forwarded to the Centre for consideration. Besides he will take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he calls on him later this month, said Rangasamy.

Responding to members who expressed their displeasure over the central assistance being increased by just 1.5 percent amounting to Rs 26 crores in the current fiscal, Rangasamy said that since the central budget was prepared and passed earlier in the year, he will take steps to get higher central assistance in the next financial year. Meanwhile, he would seek additional assistance of Rs 500 crores from the Centre and expected it to be granted. He has already requested the Centre in this regard and would pursue it during his meeting with the Prime Minister, said the Chief Minister. It will always be the endeavour of the government to get higher central funds, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the assistance of the Centre will be sought in attracting industrial investments to Puducherry and action will be taken to develop tourism.