STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NDA government in Puducherry will pursue statehood with Centre, says CM Rangasamy

Winding up the discussions on the budget in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Rangasamy said that his government in the past had strived for statehood and will continue to seek it

Published: 01st September 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that statehood for Puducherry is under active consideration by the Centre, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the NDA government in the Union territory will pursue it and hoped that it will be granted.

Winding up the discussions on the budget in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Rangasamy said that his government in the past had strived for statehood and will continue to seek it. The number of difficulties faced by the administration without statehood is well known and hence it has been his policy to seek it, said the Chief Minister, adding that a resolution will be adopted in the Legislative Assembly once again and forwarded to the Centre for consideration. Besides he will take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he calls on him later this month, said Rangasamy.

Responding to members who expressed their displeasure over the central assistance being increased by just 1.5 percent amounting to Rs 26 crores in the current fiscal, Rangasamy said that since the central budget was prepared and passed earlier in the year, he will take steps to get higher central assistance in the next financial year. Meanwhile, he would seek additional assistance of Rs 500 crores from the Centre and expected it to be granted. He has already requested the Centre in this regard and would pursue it during his meeting with the Prime Minister, said the Chief Minister. It will always be the endeavour of the government to get higher central funds, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the assistance of the Centre will be sought in attracting industrial investments to Puducherry and action will be taken to develop tourism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Rangasamy Puducherry
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp