PWD plan poses eco-threat to salty Kaliveli lake?

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to convert Kaliveli lake, the second largest brackish water body in south India after Pulicat, into a freshwater storage tank. While the then AIADMK government passed an order last year approving the proposal, this February, the forest department suggested that Kaliveli wetlands be declared a bird sanctuary instead.

Yet on August 6, the PWD has sought approval for diverting 73.75 hectares of water-spread reserve forest area to go ahead with its proposal. The move could be problematic because the lake is home to a large congregation of migratory birds that primarily feed on marine flora and fauna.

Located close to Marakkanam on the East Coast Road in Villupuram district, the Kaliveli lake is an integral part of a major wetland complex spread over an expanse of 670 sq.km. Surplus water in the lake drains into the Bay of Bengal through Uppukalli creek and the Yedayantittu estuary. There is a constant exchange of tidal water between the lake and the creek that keeps the ecological balance intact.

As per the official documents accessed by Express, the PWD is mulling to completely cut off the tidal link by building a check-dam near Kanthadu in Marakkanam, to store an estimated 3.5 TMC of rainwater. Besides, a slew of associated projects are also proposed at Rs 161 crore.

A senior PWD engineer told Express that Kaliveli, historically, is not a brackish water lake. There was a check dam which got damaged in 1965 due to heavy rains. This allowed intrusion of sea water resulting in groundwater pollution. “Now, we only want to restore the lake, augment storage of freshwater that can be used for drinking purposes, and protect over 3,000 acres of agricultural land dependent on the it for irrigation.” Ecologists feel the move could lead to irreversible ecological imbalance.

The ecosystem

The lake is a well-known raptor roosting site for species like the Eastern Imperial Eagle, Greater Spotted Eagle, Red-necked Falcon and several harriers