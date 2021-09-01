S Ve Shekher’s explanation on degrading women journalists not convincing: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that it is not convinced with comedian S Ve Shekher’s explanation that he shared the social media post degrading women journalists without reading it. Justice J Nisha Banu made the observation when she was hearing a petition filed by Shekher to quash the proceeding against him in a lower court in Tirunelveli.

The proceedings had been stayed by the High Court Bench in 2018. But when the quash petition was heard by Justice Banu on Tuesday, she observed that she was not convinced with the actor’s explanation that he shared the post without reading it.

She said that his apology cannot be accepted and that she is not inclined to quash the proceedings at the moment. S Ve Shekher had been booked for sharing a Facebook post containing derogatory comments on women journalists.