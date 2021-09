Stalin lauds Paralympics winner Mariappan Thangavelu, announces Rs 2 crore incentive for him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congratulating Mariappan Thangavelu who won silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics, CM MK Stalin has announced an incentive of Rs 2 cr for Thangavelu.

He also called up Thangavelu over phone and greeted him. “Happy to see Team India continue its winning streak. Congratulations to our TN star Mariyappan Thangavelu who won his second consecutive Paralympics medal in high jump,” Stalin said.