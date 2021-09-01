Tiruchuli AIADMK candidate arrested in cheating case

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A Telangana-based police team arrested General Secretary of All India Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam S Rajasekar from Karaikudi for his alleged involvement in a cheating case, on Tuesday.

According to sources, AIADMK candidate for Tiruchuli Assembly Constituency S Rajasekar, who lost to DMK’s Thangam Thennarasu, allegedly charged a commission of `5 crore for arranging a loan of `250 crore for a private hospital in Telangana.

With a case being registered at Hyderabad Central Crime Police Station in 2018, the police nabbed him from his residence in Kalanivasal. While they were on their way, Rajasekar complained of health complications and was rushed to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital. Later, he was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where the doctors are ascertaining his health condition.