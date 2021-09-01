Woman arrested for torturing 8-year-old boy

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 35-year-old woman was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for allegedly torturing an eight-year-old boy on Tuesday. The woman, Veni, was having an affair with the boy’s father in Sethukarai, Gudiyatham in the limits of Gudiyatham town police station.

According to police, the boy’s father Settu started living with Veni after his wife Eswari died from an illness around four years back. Eshwari and Settu had married 11 years ago and had two sons — Siddharth (10) and Nitish (8). Veni was estranged from her first husband and was married Settu, police said.

In recent months, Veni tortured Nitish by inflicting burn injuries and branding his body with hot utensils, police said. The incident came to light after Mariya, Eswari’s elder sister, lodged a complaint with the police. A probe is on.