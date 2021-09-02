Home alone: Toddler in Dindigul locks himself up, rescued

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy scared the daylights out of his parents after he accidentally locked himself alone inside the house. Thanks to the Fire and Rescue Services personnel he was rescued immediately.

The incident took place on the ground floor of an apartment at Nagal Pudur area in Dindigul on Wednesday. Bolting doors seemed to have been a favourite activity of little Akash (name changed). Only this time, the child, who was playing in the hall of his house, locked himself alone when his mother had stepped out for a few minutes.

Hearing his wails, his mother rushed to the door but the sturdy door was hard to force open. The parents had to call the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who reportedly reached the scene immediately. Narrating the episode, Station Officer S Mayilraj told TNIE, “The parents informed us soon after the incident. A team of five personnel, including me, went to the spot with a hydraulic door opener, which is often used in such situations. The machine helps to apply pressure on the lock and pushes the door inside. It took nearly 15 to 20 mins to open the door.”

Akash’s family was overcome with gratitude when they saw the toddler, who was still crying in shock, sitting safely in the arms of one of the officials.