OPS’ wife passes away, condolences pour in

Vijayalakshmi Panneerselvam (66), wife of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, died at a private hospital in Perungudi on Wednesday following an heart attack.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala meeting AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and condoling the death of his wife Vijayalakshmi, in Chennai on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijayalakshmi Panneerselvam (66), wife of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, died at a private hospital in Perungudi on Wednesday following an heart attack. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days and was scheduled for a discharge soon. 

However, around 6.45 am, she succumbed to a massive heart attack. Her mortal remains were taken to Panneerselvam’s native Periyakulam later in the day, and the last rites will be performed on Thursday.   Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ministers, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders from all political parties visited the hospital and offered condolences to Panneerselvam.

VK Sasikala, onetime aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, also visited the hospital and consoled Panneerselvam. She spoke to the AIADMK leader, his son Ravindranath Kumar and other family members for about 25 minutes. This was her first meeting with Panneerselvam, after he revolted against her in 2017, leading to a split in the party.

On hearing about the demise, AIADMK MLAs left for the private hospital from the Assembly and did not take part in the House proceedings on the day.

