Students back to basics as schools reopen across TN

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A for antibodies, C for Corona and I for immunity... Though the fundamentals have turned a little quirky for students amid the pandemic, the schools in Tamil Nadu finally reopened on Wednesday.

There were scenes of excitement and elation at schools in the city as students of classes 9-12, wearing neatly pressed uniforms, made a beeline with bags strapped to their backs. Most students were walking into school after two long years. As sanitisers welcomed them at the entrance, students were given masks and had to undergo temperature checks before entering the premises. Some schools also distributed chocolates.

With only 20 students allowed per classroom and only two per bench, the hum and bustle slowly died down as classes began at 9.30 am. Even teachers wore their brightest smiles as they saw the students in person.

“It feels like we have met after ‘forever’. Though we have been seeing students online daily, it feels very motivating to interact with them in person. We have had an attendance of more than 90 per cent on Wednesday,” said Uma Maheswari, a teacher from the Government Girls Higher Secondary school in Ashok Nagar.

hands of kids being washed as anganwadi centres too opened on Wednesday

Most schools witnessed an attendance of 85-90% on Wednesday. Rest of the students are expected to be back in a week’s time since a lot of them had travelled to their home towns. “It is mentally relieving to step out of the four walls and meet our friends. Studying online was very hard and I had missed many classes due to data issues. There was a lot of learning gap, but seeing and interacting with teachers directly gave me enough confidence to bridge it soon,” said Sai Pallavi, student of a private school in Egmore.

Instead of taking school buses, a lot of students were seen cycling or walking to school. Principal of a private school in Guindy said most parents sent their children to school through private transportation. “Most came in private vehicles and cycles to ensure minimal contact. We also welcome this move since it is safe for everyone,” she said.

Many schools shut by noon, avoiding lunch break on Wednesday. Also, intervals were planned in such a way that students of two classes didn’t have breaks at the same time. Schools in Tamil Nadu had been shut due to the Covid pandemic since the academic year 2020-21, except for a brief period earlier this year. There is also a proposal to open school for the rest of the students, but a decision is yet to be taken by the government.