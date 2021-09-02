STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Students back to basics as schools reopen across TN

Students and teachers elated to return to campus , Colleges, schools see more than 80% attendance , Many institutions close early to avoid lunch breaks

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

School students waiting at a bus stop at Purasaiwalkam

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A for antibodies, C for Corona and I for immunity... Though the fundamentals have turned a little quirky for students amid the pandemic, the schools in Tamil Nadu finally reopened on Wednesday.

There were scenes of excitement and elation at schools in the city as students of classes 9-12, wearing neatly pressed uniforms, made a beeline with bags strapped to their backs. Most students were walking into school after two long years. As sanitisers welcomed them at the entrance, students were given masks and had to undergo temperature checks before entering the premises. Some schools also distributed chocolates. 

With only 20 students allowed per classroom and only two per bench, the hum and bustle slowly died down as classes began at 9.30 am. Even teachers wore their brightest smiles as they saw the students in person.

“It feels like we have met after ‘forever’. Though we have been seeing students online daily, it feels very motivating to interact with them in person. We have had an attendance of more than 90 per cent on Wednesday,” said Uma Maheswari, a teacher from the Government Girls Higher Secondary school in Ashok Nagar.

hands of kids being washed as anganwadi centres too opened on Wednesday

Most schools witnessed an attendance of 85-90% on Wednesday. Rest of the students are expected to be back in a week’s time since a lot of them had travelled to their home towns. “It is mentally relieving to step out of the four walls and meet our friends. Studying online was very hard and I had missed many classes due to data issues. There was a lot of learning gap, but seeing and interacting with teachers directly gave me enough confidence to bridge it soon,” said Sai Pallavi, student of a private school in Egmore.

Instead of taking school buses, a lot of students were seen cycling or walking to school. Principal of a private school in Guindy said most parents sent their children to school through private transportation. “Most came in private vehicles and cycles to ensure minimal contact. We also welcome this move since it is safe for everyone,” she said.

Many schools shut by noon, avoiding lunch break on Wednesday. Also, intervals were planned in such a way that students of two classes didn’t have breaks at the same time. Schools in Tamil Nadu had been shut due to the Covid pandemic since the academic year 2020-21, except for a brief period earlier this year. There is also a proposal to open school for the rest of the students, but a decision is yet to be taken by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Students school reopening
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp