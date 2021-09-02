Time sought to respond on plea seeking urban local body polls

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu government and State Election Commission (SEC) requested the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court two weeks time on Wednesday to file a response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking to notify urban local body elections.

The PIL, filed by one KK Ramesh of Madurai in 2019, stated that after Supreme Court’s intervention, the SEC notified the rural local body elections in December 2019 and conducted the same. But no election was announced for corporations and municipalities, he added. Stating that urban local body polls are essential for addressing the grievances of people, he sought the above direction.

When the PIL came for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar on Wednesday, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Veera Kathiravan and the standing counsel for SEC sought two weeks time to file a response on the matter. Following this, the case hearing was adjourned to September 20.