DMK to table new Bill to exempt TN from NEET?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what appears to be another step towards exempting the State from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the committee of secretaries to State government has recommended passing of a new Bill to scrap the NEET-based admissions to medical colleges. This was revealed in the policy note tabled by Health Minister Ma Subramanian in the Assembly on Thursday.

The committee chaired by Chief Secretary V Iraianbu was constituted to suggest ways to implement recommendations of the Justice AK Rajan panel, which submitted a report against the common entrance exam and stated it affected the prospects of students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The committee suggested promulgating of an Act, similar to the Tamil Nadu Act No 3/2007, indicating the need for elimination of NEET from medical education,” the policy note said, adding that the legislation would ensure social justice. The 2007 Act referred to in the note, was passed by the then DMK government to end all entrance exams for professional courses.

The 2007 Act provided for admission to engineering, medicine, dental, agriculture, and other allied courses on the basis of marks in the qualifying exam and it received the President’s assent. Likewise, it is expected the new law might pave way for the medical admissions on basis of qualifying exam marks.

After the Assembly passes it, the Bill would require the President’s assent. The previous AIADMK government too had passed a similar law. But, the President’s assent was not received for it.