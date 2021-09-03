STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK to table new Bill to exempt TN from NEET?

The 2007 Act referred to in the note, was passed by the then DMK government to end all entrance exams for professional courses.

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

express illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what appears to be another step towards exempting the State from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the committee of secretaries to State government has recommended passing of a new Bill to scrap the NEET-based admissions to medical colleges. This was revealed in the policy note tabled by Health Minister Ma Subramanian in the Assembly on Thursday.

The committee chaired by Chief Secretary V Iraianbu was constituted to suggest ways to implement recommendations of the Justice AK Rajan panel, which submitted a report against the common entrance exam and stated it affected the prospects of students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The committee suggested promulgating of an Act, similar to the Tamil Nadu Act No 3/2007, indicating the need for elimination of NEET from medical education,” the policy note said, adding that the legislation would ensure social justice. The 2007 Act referred to in the note, was passed by the then DMK government to end all entrance exams for professional courses.

The 2007 Act provided for admission to engineering, medicine, dental, agriculture, and other allied courses on the basis of marks in the qualifying exam and it received the President’s assent. Likewise, it is expected the new law might pave way for the medical admissions on basis of qualifying exam marks.
After the Assembly passes it, the Bill would require the President’s assent. The previous AIADMK government too had passed a similar law. But, the President’s assent was not received for it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET DMK Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp