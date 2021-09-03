Puducherry rolls back water tariff hike, withdraws user charges for trash collection for residents

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced the rollback of the hike in water tariff for domestic users and withdrawal of user charges for the collection of garbage for residential buildings.

Winding up the debate on demands for grants pertaining to his departments on Friday, the Chief Minister, however, said the user charges for commercial buildings will continue, while the enhancement of water tariff for commercial users will be reduced to Rs 5 from Rs 9.

Orders have been issued to reopen fair price shops (ration shops) under the public distribution system and food items will be distributed through them.

The remuneration of ASHA workers would be enhanced by Rs 3000.

Ad hoc promotions will be given to fill up the vacant posts to ensure smooth functioning of government departments. Steps will also be taken to absorb the co-terminus workers who served during 2011 to 2021 in the office of ministers and became jobless after the ministry went out of office, said the Chief Minister.

The taluk offices will be bifurcated to facilitate easy availability of revenue certificates, while the power dues of municipalities and commune panchayats will be borne by the government and remitted to the electricity department.

Through PAPSCO, Deepawali Bazaar will be conducted as part of the revival of public sector undertakings, he said.