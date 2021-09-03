STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry rolls back water tariff hike, withdraws user charges for trash collection for residents

The CM, however, said the user charges for garbage collection at commercial buildings will continue, while the enhancement of water tariff for commercial users will be reduced to Rs 5 from Rs 9

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

The announcement was made by Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced the rollback of the hike in water tariff for domestic users and withdrawal of user charges for the collection of garbage for residential buildings.

Winding up the debate on demands for grants pertaining to his departments on Friday, the Chief Minister, however, said the user charges for commercial buildings will continue, while the enhancement of water tariff for commercial users will be reduced to Rs 5 from Rs 9.

Orders have been issued to reopen fair price shops (ration shops) under the public distribution system and food items will be distributed through them.

The remuneration of ASHA workers would be enhanced by Rs 3000.

Ad hoc promotions will be given to fill up the vacant posts to ensure smooth functioning of government departments. Steps will also be taken to absorb the co-terminus workers who served during 2011 to 2021 in the office of ministers and became jobless after the ministry went out of office, said the Chief Minister.

The taluk offices will be bifurcated to facilitate easy availability of revenue certificates, while the power dues of municipalities and commune panchayats will be borne by the government and remitted to the electricity department.

Through PAPSCO, Deepawali Bazaar will be conducted as part of the revival of public sector undertakings, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Rangasamy Puducherry
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp