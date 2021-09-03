Registration officers can now cancel fraud files

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hereafter, registration officers and other authorities in the registration department will have power to cancel fraudulent documents registered after issuing a show cause notice to the parties concerned.

The State Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill to amend the Registration Act giving more powers to registration officers. According to the Bill, the registration officer can refuse to register forged documents, or documents that are prohibited by Acts. The Bill also provides for punishment in case of documents being registered in contravention of the amended Act.