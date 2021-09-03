STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 42 crore saved by buying Covid gear at fair price: Ma Subramanian

Highlighting the newly launched Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (Medicine at Doorstep),

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:20 AM

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian informed the Assembly on Thursday that the DMK government saved Rs 42.18 crore by procuring Covid-prevention gear at fair prices. He was comparing the prices of Covid-19 gears such as N-95 face masks and PPE kits, procured by the former AIADMK government and the incumbent DMK government, during the debate on demands for grants to his department.

Subramanian said that during the earlier AIADMK government a little over 63 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the 103 days since the vaccination for Covid-19 began whereas the DMK led the government administered 2.69 crore doses of vaccines within 117 days since the government assumed office. 

Moreover, Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to procure 90 per cent of the vaccine doses being manufactured instead of the current 75 per cent and share them with the States, Subramanian added.

Highlighting the newly launched Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (Medicine at Doorstep), the minister said that a total of 2.98 lakh people in 50 blocks of the State have benefited from the scheme and the scheme will be expanded to all the blocks in the State within this year.

