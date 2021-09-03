Theatres want 4-week gap before OTT release

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With theatres open again post the Covid second wave films slated for theatre release, are expected by theatre owners to stick to the previously followed four-week window before they can make their OTT premiere.

The Tamil Nadu Theatres and Multiplexes Owners Association reiterated the same to the team of upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi, when permission was requested for an early premiere. The association’s president Tirupur M Subramaniam confirmed this to us when he said, “We have conveyed this stipulation to the team of Thalaivi, and this will apply for all films.”

Notably, when Vijay’s Master had an OTT premiere on January 29, just 16 days after its theatre release, controversy erupted as theatre owners and distributors claimed that they were blindsided. The issue also extended to the Telugu states, when Ravi Teja’s Krack, released on January 9, got a digital premiere, on January 29. Later, this date was pushed to February 5.