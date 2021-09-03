Tusk of wild elephant recovered from Anamalai Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Thursday recovered a tusk believed to be that of a wild elephant which died last week. The tusk was packed in a gunny sack and hidden in the Udumalai Forest range.

A team led by Assistant Conservator of Forest K Ganeshram and Udumalai Forest Range Officer S Dhanabalan, recovered the tusk at Karattur, six kilometres from where the animal was found dead. The tusk was 1.5 metres in long and weighed 15 kg, said officials. On Sunday, a 35-year-old tusker was found dead at Sadayanparai