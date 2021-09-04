2017 Kodanad heist-murder: Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's estate manager questioned

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In connection with the Kodanad Estate murder-cum-robbery case, the Nilgiris district police on Friday questioned the manager of the estate for over two hours.

The manager S Natarajan, who was in-charge of the Kodanad Estate when 10 men allegedly broke into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2017, was quizzed by Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R Sudhakar, Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat.

Other top district police officials were also part of the inquiry, said sources. Natarajan arrived at the old district police office in Udhagamandalam town at 10.30 am. Though the questioning continued for two hours, Natarajan and his council denied speaking about it. The next hearing in the case has been posted for October 1. The police may file a status report of the investigation.