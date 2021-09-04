Inter-caste couples in Tiruchy allege ostracism, write to Collector

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Inter-caste couples from T Eechampatti near Manachanallur submitted a petition to Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu on Friday, alleging practice of ostracism in their village for years. The petition was signed by four women belonging to SC. They and their spouses belonging to MBC sought action against people who were keeping them away from public events and temple functions.

Baskaran, husband of one of the petitioners, Seethalakshmi, said, "Emboldened by some villagers, many people hurl casteist slur on our children. Every time there is an inter-caste marriage, the village panchayat convenes and discusses how to exclude the couple from important activities. In my case, I was told not to attend any temple or family function, and my parents were told to have nothing to do with me."

The petitioners also alleged that families of inter-caste couples were neither allotted space in the village's cemetery nor allowed at deaths, even if the deceased happened to be one of their parents. The petitioners said that they were complaining now only because they could no longer tolerate their children suffering discrimination.

They sought action against Tirupanjili Panchyat president P Thiyagarajan, a few villagers and temple priests in this connection.

When The New Indian Express spoke to Thiyagarajan, he said, "The issues were not brought to me. Some of the petitioners had issues with their families following their marriage. Owing to this, they chose to stay in the brides’ villages or some other place. No complaint was brought to me. However, I will convene the villagers and inquire into this."

Lalgudi RDO Vadhiyanathan said, "The issue, probably, began when organisers of a village temple function refused to accept contribution from the petitioners. Manachanallur tahsildar held peace talks with them, but in vain. The police also conducted an inquiry in this issue. We will look into it further."