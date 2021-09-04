Madras HC seeks police report on 'Helicopter brothers' cheating case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought report from police on the progress of investigation and the role played by each accused in Helicopter brothers cheating case in Thanjavur.

After being informed that the two key accused -- MR Ganesh and MR Swaminathan (aka Helicopter brothers) of Kumbakonam -- were admitted in a hospital, the court also sought details on their health condition, nature of treatment among others in the next date of hearing on September 8.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave directions on the bail petitions filed by two other accused in the case -- Ganesh's wife Akhila and their employee one Venkatesan. Ganesh and Swaminathan were running a finance firm named Victory.

Through the firm they allegedly collected several crores of money from many persons by promising attractive returns. However, they failed to return the money following which a cheating case was registered against them by the district crime branch police in July last. The two brothers and the bail petitioners were arrested a month ago.