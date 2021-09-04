STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC seeks police report on 'Helicopter brothers' cheating case

Through the firm they allegedly collected several crores of money from many persons by promising attractive returns.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought report from police on the progress of investigation and the role played by each accused in Helicopter brothers cheating case in Thanjavur. 

After being informed that the two key accused -- MR Ganesh and MR Swaminathan (aka Helicopter brothers) of Kumbakonam -- were admitted in a hospital, the court also sought details on their health condition, nature of treatment among others in the next date of hearing on September 8.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave directions on the bail petitions filed by two other accused in the case -- Ganesh's wife Akhila and their employee one Venkatesan. Ganesh and Swaminathan were running a finance firm named Victory. 

Through the firm they allegedly collected several crores of money from many persons by promising attractive returns. However, they failed to return the money following which a cheating case was registered against them by the district crime branch police in July last. The two brothers and the bail petitioners were arrested a month ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MR Ganesh MR Swaminathan Madras High Court Helicopter brothers
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp