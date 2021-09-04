New IT rules do not violate any right: Centre to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly enacted Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, do not violate any right guaranteed under the Constitution or any provision of the parent Information Technology Act, the Central government stated in its counter-affidavits filed in the Madras High Court, on Friday.

The counters were filed in response to a batch of PIL pleas from musician TM Krishna, the Digital News Publishers Association, consisting of 13 media outlets and another individual, challenging the constitutional validity of the rules. The counters denied all the contentions of the petitioners. The Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu adjourned hearing on the matter till September 14.