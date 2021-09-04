Puducherry cops to launch new facility to escort women who feel unsafe while travelling at night

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry police will be introducing a new initiative to assist women who feel unsafe while travelling at night, said Home Minister A Namassivayam.

If a woman feels unsafe during night hours between 10 pm and 6 am and wants any help, she may contact the police by making a phone call to Police Control Room Phone No. 112, he said, winding up the discussion on demand for grants. A separate vehicle with a woman police constable, deputed exclusively for the purpose, will pick up and drop the women safely to their residences during night hours.

CCTV cameras will be installed in all police stations of Puducherry at a cost of Rs 2 crores. New four wheelers and two wheelers will be purchased at a cost of Rs 4 crore, which will ensure effective mobility of the force in rounds. Besides, it was also decided to purchase jammer and bullet proof vehicles for VIP security at a cost of Rs 2.56 crore as many VVIPs visit Puducherry and the police have to depend on neighbouring states for such security vehicles.

The Cyber Crime Cell in Puducherry will be further modernised and strengthened for which Rs 1.5 crore will be utilised towards the purchase of cyber tools for effective checking of cyber crimes, particularly against women and children and the general public. It will also help in checking misuse of social media platforms, he said, adding that stringent action will be taken for posting false/fake news on social platforms.

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit now functioning in Puducherry will be extended to the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. For this, Rs 60 lakh have been sanctioned under the Central Scheme.

Besides, continuous steps would be taken to modernise the Puducherry police to address the emerging challenges of policing.

The Puducherry police in collaboration and co-ordination with neighbouring states would not leave any stone unturned to tackle the ganja menace.

On the welfare front, Rs 7.5 crore is allotted to give uniform allowance to all police personnel and home guards from this year.

Special Grade promotion for 434 IRBn constables has been finalised and orders issued. A total of 417 constables and 14 radio operators have been given promotion.

To augment the infrastructure for the police force, an amount of Rs 15 crore has been allocated in the Budget.