STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry cops to launch new facility to escort women who feel unsafe while travelling at night

If a woman feels unsafe in the night between 10 pm and 6 am and wants help, she may contact the police by making a phone call to Police Control Room Phone No. 112, said Home Minister A Namassivayam

Published: 04th September 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Police

A separate vehicle with a woman police constable, deputed exclusively for the purpose, will pick up and drop the women (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry police will be introducing a new initiative to assist women who feel unsafe while travelling at night, said Home Minister A Namassivayam.

If a woman feels unsafe during night hours between 10 pm and 6 am and wants any help, she may contact the police by making a phone call to Police Control Room Phone No. 112, he said, winding up the discussion on demand for grants. A separate vehicle with a woman police constable, deputed exclusively for the purpose, will pick up and drop the women safely to their residences during night hours.

CCTV cameras will be installed in all police stations of Puducherry at a cost of Rs 2 crores. New four wheelers and two wheelers will be purchased at a cost of Rs 4 crore, which will ensure effective mobility of the force in rounds. Besides, it was also decided to purchase jammer and bullet proof vehicles for VIP security at a cost of Rs 2.56 crore as many VVIPs visit Puducherry and the police  have to depend on neighbouring states for such security vehicles.

The Cyber Crime Cell in Puducherry will be further modernised and strengthened for which Rs 1.5 crore will be utilised towards the purchase of cyber tools for effective checking of cyber crimes,  particularly against women and children and the general public. It will also help in checking misuse of social media platforms, he said, adding that stringent action will be taken for posting false/fake news on social platforms.

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit now functioning in Puducherry will be extended to the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. For this, Rs 60 lakh have been sanctioned under the Central Scheme.

Besides, continuous steps would be taken to modernise the Puducherry police to address the emerging challenges of policing.

The Puducherry police in collaboration and co-ordination with neighbouring states would not leave any stone unturned to tackle the ganja menace.

On the welfare front, Rs 7.5 crore is allotted to give uniform allowance to all police personnel and home guards from this year.

Special Grade promotion for 434 IRBn constables has been finalised and orders issued. A total of 417 constables and 14 radio operators have been given promotion.

To augment the infrastructure for the police force, an amount of Rs 15 crore has been allocated in the Budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry police Women's safety
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp