Reconsider decision to privatise PSUs: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after expressing serious concern over the Union Government's move to privatise Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the National Monetisation Pipeline scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider this move.

Stalin also pointed out that the Union Government could take such decisions only after consulting the State governments as well as those connected with the PSUs. "The PSUs are the assets of the people of this country and many of them play a key role in sustaining India as an industrialised and self-reliant country. Along with the lands owned by State governments, people had also given their lands for establishing these PSUs. Hence, the people take pride and have rights over these undertakings," the Chief Minister said in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Wondering what kind of impact the privatisation move might have on the nation's economy, lives of the employees of the PSUs concerned and the MSME industries which depend on these PSUs, the Chief Minister said, "Whatever be the name given to the privatisation move, in the prevailing economic situation of the country, it would only pave the way for these invaluable public assets going under the control of corporate houses or to a few groups."