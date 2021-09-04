STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Students testing positive for COVID-19 in rural Tamil Nadu raises concerns

Though these figures are not alarming yet, this highlights the need for more vigilance in observance of social distancing norms and use of face masks and sanitisers. 

Published: 04th September 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

School, Students, Tamil Nadu

Representational image (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR/NAMAKKAL/CUDDALORE:  Within two days of reopening schools, three students – two in Ariyalur and one in Namakkal – and three teachers in Cuddalore have tested positive for COVID-19. Though these figures are not alarming yet, this highlights the need for more vigilance in observance of social distancing norms and use of face masks and sanitisers.

Further, two students of a government school at Paramathi Velur in Namakkal (in Class 11 and 12) are suspected to have been infected by the virus; health officials have decided to conduct a retest for the students.

It was on September 1 that physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12 began. As part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), body temperature and oxygen saturation level of both students and teachers are being checked at school entrances and the health department is alerted about those with symptoms.

The new cases were identified when symptomatic staff and students were tested by health department. Two positive students study in Class 9 and Class 12 at separate government-aided higher secondary schools in Ariyalur and Varadarajanpettai.

The positive student at Namakkal is in Class 10 at a government higher secondary school  in Manickampalayam. Of the three teachers testing  positive in Cuddalore, one is from a government girls higher secondary school in Manjakuppam and two are from a private school.

Of the two students suspected to have contracted the infection in Namakkal, Deputy Director of Health Services J Prabhakaran said: "We have taken their samples and told them to be in self-isolation."

Meanwhile, after meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the cases were identified early because of effective monitoring by district officials. 

"Among the teachers, there were a few vaccine-breakthrough cases reported. The schools were reopened as past experience showed that children won’t get infected by COVID-19 easily," he said.

The need to vaccinate the 17+ age groups who are entering the first year of college was also discussed, he added.  Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy said if students test positive at a specific school, it must be addressed as a localised issue and must be contained. 

HOW THANJAI SCHOOL BECAME A CLUSTER

It may be recalled that a government-aided girl’s higher secondary school in Ammapettai in Thanjavur became a COVID-19 cluster after 57 students and one staff tested positive in March 

High priority vaccinations

It's important to vaccinate all those who would be associated with students. Specific classrooms or batches where there is an index case could be sent home, said Dr K Kolandasamy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu Students COVID
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp