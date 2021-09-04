STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces waiver of 1% market cess on cotton, waste cotton

Stalin said though Tamil Nadu constituted one-third of the textile industry in the country and 45 percent of the yarn industry, about 95 percent of cotton was procured from other states

Published: 04th September 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bringing cheer to entrepreneurs in the textile industry and weavers, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday fulfilled one of their long pending demands -- waiver of one percent market cess on cotton and cotton waste. He said the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing Regulation Act, 1987 would be amended during the ongoing session of the state Assembly to give effect to this decision.

While leaders of other political parties welcomed the move, former Minister for Textiles and Handlooms OS Manian said they had welcomed it hoping that the gesture would directly benefit weavers. However, this waiver would only benefit the owners of cotton mills and those who procure cotton, he said.

Intervening, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said whoever be the beneficiary, this move would bring down the price of cotton. Declining further opportunity to Manian to explain his views, the Speaker said “Discussion on an announcement made on Rule 110 is not allowed. The members can only thank the government.”

Making a suo motu statement in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister said though Tamil Nadu constituted one-third of the textile industry in the country and 45 percent of the yarn industry, about 95 percent of cotton was procured from other states.  

Stating that when cotton and waste cotton were transported from other states, the small and marginal spinning mills are facing difficulties in paying the market cess, the Chief Minister said, "The cess should be levied only for cotton bales. But the cess is collected for cotton and waste cotton.”

