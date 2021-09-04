Two arrested near Tamil Nadu's Hosur after head constable's robbery complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a week after a head constable attached to SB-CID had complained that he was kidnapped in a car and relieved of Rs 1 lakh from his Google Pay account, city police have arrested two suspects including the main accused.

They were arrested near Hosur and during interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted that they injected the head constable Ravi (45) with sedatives. The accused were identified as S Ajay Vignesh (31) and M Logesh (28) from Choolaimedu. However, police did not reveal if there was any seizure from them.

The head constable had lodged a complaint at Choolaimedu police station that his acquaintance Ajay Vignesh offered a lift in his car and he soon became unconscious. When he woke up, he found himself lying on the roadside. Also, he allegedly found Rs 1 lakh transferred through his GPay app.